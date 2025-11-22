Camper’s 27 lead Nevada over UCSB 77-64

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. scored 27 points as Nevada beat UCSB 77-64 on Saturday. Camper shot 9…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. scored 27 points as Nevada beat UCSB 77-64 on Saturday.

Camper shot 9 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack (4-2). Elijah Price added 14 points while going 4 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Tayshawn Comer shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Miro Little led the Gauchos (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hosana Kitenge added 12 points. Aidan Mahaney also had 10 points and four assists.

Nevada took the lead for good with 1:46 remaining in the first half. The score was 32-28 at halftime, with Camper racking up 13 points. Camper led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

