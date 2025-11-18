Camper leads Nevada against UC Davis after 21-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (3-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

UC Davis Aggies (3-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays UC Davis after Corey Camper Jr. scored 21 points in Nevada’s 98-83 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Nevada went 17-16 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.1% from behind the arc last season.

UC Davis went 7-10 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Aggies averaged 11.1 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

