Camper leads Nevada against UC Davis after 21-point game

UC Davis Aggies (3-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays UC…

UC Davis Aggies (3-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays UC Davis after Corey Camper Jr. scored 21 points in Nevada’s 98-83 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Nevada went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Wolf Pack gave up 68.1 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

UC Davis went 15-17 overall with a 7-10 record on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 24.5 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.