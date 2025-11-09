Campbell’s 23 lead Bowling Green over Le Moyne 83-60

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell scored 23 points as Bowling Green beat Le Moyne 83-60 on Sunday. Campbell…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell scored 23 points as Bowling Green beat Le Moyne 83-60 on Sunday.

Campbell also had six rebounds and eight steals for the Falcons (3-0). Josiah Shackelford scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Javon Ruffin shot 3 of 4 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Shilo Jackson finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Dolphins (1-2). Le Moyne also got 20 points and seven rebounds from Trent Mosquera.

Bowling Green’s next game is Saturday against Davidson on the road, and Le Moyne visits UMass on Thursday.

