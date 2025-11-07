Campbell’s 21 lead Troy past Furman 64-61

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Cooper Campbell had 21 points to lead Troy 64-61 over Furman on Friday. Campbell added five…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Cooper Campbell had 21 points to lead Troy 64-61 over Furman on Friday.

Campbell added five rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (2-0). Thomas Dowd added 11 points with six rebounds and three blocks. Victor Valdes tallied 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Trojans (2-0) went on an 8-0 run to start the game, and led by as much as 15 in the first half, taking a 36-25 lead into the break.

That lead dwindled with an 11-0 second half run from the Paladins, who tied the game at 55-55 with 3:32 remaining, but never led. The Trojans scored seven unanswered points to take a 62-55 lead with 17 seconds remaining.

The Paladins (0-2) were led by Alex Wilkins, who finished with 16 points and eight assists. Eddrin Bronson added 14 points and two steals for Furman. Cooper Bowser had 10 points and eight rebounds.

