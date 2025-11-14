Campbell’s 18 lead Northern Iowa over Furman 70-54

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trey Campbell’s 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Furman 70-54 on Friday. Campbell shot 6…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trey Campbell’s 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Furman 70-54 on Friday.

Campbell shot 6 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (3-0). Ben Schwieger shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points.

Tristan Smith shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Cooper Bowser led the Paladins (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two blocks. Charles Johnston added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Furman. Alex Wilkins finished with 10 points and four assists.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 10:46 left in the first half and did not trail again. Schwieger led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 36-24 at the break.

The Panthers pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 20.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

