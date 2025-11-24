Campbell visits Wake Forest following Smith’s 20-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Wake Forest after DJ Smith scored 20 points in Campbell’s 71-67 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Demon Deacons are 3-0 in home games. Wake Forest is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Camels are 0-3 on the road. Campbell is fifth in the CAA with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Dovydas Butka averaging 5.8.

Wake Forest is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Mason averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Juke Harris is shooting 56.8% and averaging 20.5 points.

Smith is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 22 points. Butka is averaging 15.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.