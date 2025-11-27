Campbell takes on North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (3-2) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces…

North Dakota State Bison (3-2) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces North Dakota State at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Fighting Camels have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Campbell has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

The Bison are 3-2 in non-conference play. North Dakota State averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Campbell is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 48.3% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Campbell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Tucker is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 10 points. Ciara Alexander is shooting 48.3% and averaging 11.4 points.

Avery Koenen is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Bison. Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

