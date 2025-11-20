Campbell squares off against Northern Colorado in Chicago, Illinois

Northern Colorado Bears (3-1) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (3-2) Chicago; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces Northern Colorado…

Northern Colorado Bears (3-1) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (3-2)

Chicago; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces Northern Colorado in Chicago, Illinois.

The Fighting Camels have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Campbell is third in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 54.6 points while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

Northern Colorado went 14-17 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 63.7 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point distance last season.

