Campbell scores 24, Bowling Green knocks off Bethany (W.Va.) 120-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell’s 24 points helped Bowling Green defeat Bethany (W.Va.) 120-65 on Thursday. Campbell also…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell’s 24 points helped Bowling Green defeat Bethany (W.Va.) 120-65 on Thursday.

Campbell also added five steals for the Falcons (2-0). Sam Towns scored 14 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Aiden Goins shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bison were led by Ryan Reasbeck, who recorded 16 points and three steals. Troy Hixson added 13 points.

Bowling Green took the lead for good with 11:21 left in the first half. The score was 56-34 at halftime, with Campbell racking up 16 points. Bowling Green pulled away with an 18-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 40 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.