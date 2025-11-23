Campbell leads Northern Iowa to 70-69 OT victory over UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Campbell scored 19 points to lead Northern Iowa, which included a three-point play with 0.6…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Campbell scored 19 points to lead Northern Iowa, which included a three-point play with 0.6 seconds left overtime, and the Panthers beat UC Irvine 70-69 on Saturday.

Derin Saran made a layup to give UC Irvine a two-point lead with 6.8 seconds left. Campbell took the inbounds pass, weaved down the right side of the court and was fouled as he flipped a driving layup high off the glass before the and-1 free throw capped the scoring.

Campbell added five rebounds for the Panthers (5-0). Kyle Pock scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Will Hornseth had 11 points and went 5 of 9 from the field.

The Anteaters (3-3) were led in scoring by Saran, who finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. UC Irvine also got 17 points and six rebounds from Jurian Dixon. Kyle Evans also had 10 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and eight blocks.

Pock put up 11 points in the first half for Northern Iowa, which led 35-25 at the break. Campbell led Northern Iowa with eight second-half points and also hit the tying layup with 24 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Hornseth paced Northern Iowa with four points in the overtime.

