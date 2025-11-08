Campbell leads Bowling Green against Le Moyne after 24-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-1) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) Bowling Green, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-1) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-0)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays Le Moyne after Javontae Campbell scored 24 points in Bowling Green’s 120-65 win against the Bethany (WV) Bison.

Bowling Green went 14-18 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Falcons averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 14.1 bench points last season.

Le Moyne went 2-16 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Dolphins allowed opponents to score 80.2 points per game and shot 46.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

