Campbell leads Bowling Green against Davidson after 23-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (3-0) at Davidson Wildcats (3-0) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits…

Bowling Green Falcons (3-0) at Davidson Wildcats (3-0)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Davidson after Javontae Campbell scored 23 points in Bowling Green’s 83-60 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

Davidson finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Wildcats gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

Bowling Green finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Falcons averaged 11.2 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.