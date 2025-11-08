Campbell hosts Western Michigan after Brewer’s 24-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (0-2) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (0-2)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Campbell after Jayden Brewer scored 24 points in Western Michigan’s 85-81 loss to the Northwood (MI) Timberwolves.

Campbell finished 15-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Camels averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Western Michigan went 6-10 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 76.0 points per game and shot 46.7% from the field last season.

