Campbell earns 91-82 victory over Western Michigan, first win for coach Andrzejek

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — DJ Smith’s 29 points helped Campbell defeat Western Michigan 91-82 on Sunday for the first win for coach John Andrzejek with the Camels

Smith shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 12 from the line for the Fighting Camels (1-2). Dovydas Butka scored 19 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Chris Fields Jr. had 15 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line.

The Broncos (1-2) were led by Jalen Griffith, who recorded 19 points, seven assists and two steals. Trey Lewis added 10 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan. Declan Peterson had 10 points.

Campbell next plays Thursday against Barber-Scotia at home, and Western Michigan will host Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

