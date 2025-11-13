Cameron’s 17 help Tennessee Tech defeat Berea 86-64

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mekhi Cameron’s 17 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Berea 86-64 on Thursday. Cameron shot 6 for…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mekhi Cameron’s 17 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Berea 86-64 on Thursday.

Cameron shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (2-2). JaJuan Nicholls added 13 points while going 6 of 9 while he also had six rebounds. C.J. McPherson finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points. Dani Pounds scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Andrew Jones finished with 14 points for the Mountaineers. Berea also got 10 points and six rebounds from Bryce Riley. Jae’dyn Gist also had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.