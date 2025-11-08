Cameron Boozer scores 25, helps No. 6 Duke top Western Carolina 95-54 in Blue Devils’ 1st home game

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cameron Boozer had 25 points in his first regular-season home game as sixth-ranked Duke beat…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cameron Boozer had 25 points in his first regular-season home game as sixth-ranked Duke beat Western Carolina 95-54 on Saturday.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward added eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 23 minutes for the Blue Devils (2-0), who opened the season Tuesday with a home-state win against Texas in Charlotte for the first-ever Dick Vitale Invitational. The preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite had no trouble against a team picked to finish seventh in the Southern Conference, pushing its lead to double figures just 7 minutes in and leading by 24 at halftime.

His brother, fellow freshman Cayden, had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists as one of four Blue Devils to score in double figures. Patrick Ngongba II and Maliq Brown each added 10 points.

The Blue Devils shot 46.9% and made 25 of 33 free throws, though they made just 10 of 32 3-pointers (31.3%).

Julien Soumaoro had 14 points and four 3s to lead the Catamounts (0-2), who got off to a rough shooting start to see this one quickly get away. Western Carolina missed 18 of its first 20 shots and 26 of its first 31 in a first half that included a scoreless drought of nearly seven minutes.

Western Carolina shot just 30.6% for the game, missing 22 of 26 3-point tries.

This was part of a demanding two-game set to open the season for Western Carolina, which lost 94-63 at Big 12 member Cincinnati on Monday.

Western Carolina: The Catamounts host NAIA program Voorhees on Thursday.

Duke: The Blue Devils travel to Army on Tuesday, timed for Veterans Day.

