Camden scores 20 points, Cal beats Presbyterian 67-57

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — John Camden scored 20 points, and California took the lead for good with about 12:00 left and beat Presbyterian 67-57 on Tuesday night.

Cal (4-1) shot 51% overall against Presbyterian (3-4) and rebounded from Thursday’s 99-96 loss at Kansas State.

Camden was 6 of 12 from the floor and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Lee Dort scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell chipped in with 14 points.

The Blue Hose trailed 31-29 at halftime but scored the opening bucket of the second half to tie it, and then a Carl Parrish 3-pointer gave them a 34-33 lead. Parrish later hit again from distance to give Presbyterian its last lead, 44-43, with 12:17 remaining.

Dai Dai Ames and Camden answered with consecutive 3s to spark a 10-2 spurt and Cal led 53-46. The Blue Hose scored the next five points to make it 53-51 with 6:13 left to play but didn’t get closer.

Parrish made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Presbyterian. Triston Wilson and Jonah Pierce added 13 points apiece.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Presbyterian plays at No. 19 UCLA on Friday.

Cal hosts Sacramento State on Friday and then faces UCLA at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Nov. 25.

