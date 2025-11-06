Camden leads Cal against Wright State after 22-point game

Wright State Raiders (1-0) at California Golden Bears (1-0) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears…

Wright State Raiders (1-0) at California Golden Bears (1-0)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -14.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Wright State after John Camden scored 22 points in Cal’s 87-60 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Cal finished 11-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Golden Bears averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 17.6 on free throws and 21.6 from 3-point range.

Wright State went 9-13 in Horizon League play and 3-12 on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

