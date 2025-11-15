Callaghan puts up 20 in Wright State’s 92-59 win against Radford

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Solomon Callaghan scored 20 points as Wright State beat Radford 92-59 on Saturday. Callaghan…

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Solomon Callaghan scored 20 points as Wright State beat Radford 92-59 on Saturday.

Callaghan shot 6 for 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (2-2). Michael Cooper shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to add 17 points. TJ Burch shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding five steals.

Dennis Parker Jr. finished with 15 points and two steals for the Highlanders (2-2). Radford also got eight points, 11 rebounds and five blocks from Tyson Brown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.