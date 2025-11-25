California Golden Bears square off against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins (5-1) vs. California Golden Bears (5-1) San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -8.5; over/under…

UCLA Bruins (5-1) vs. California Golden Bears (5-1)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on No. 18 UCLA in San Francisco, California.

The Golden Bears are 5-1 in non-conference play. Cal scores 85.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Bruins are 5-1 in non-conference play. UCLA has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal averages 85.2 points, 24.9 more per game than the 60.3 UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 15.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2%.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.8 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 11.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

