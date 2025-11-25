California Golden Bears play the Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers (7-0) vs. California Golden Bears (6-1) Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Cal square…

Auburn Tigers (7-0) vs. California Golden Bears (6-1)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Cal square off in Frisco, Texas.

The Golden Bears have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Cal is 5-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Auburn is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

Cal scores 68.1 points, 16.8 more per game than the 51.3 Auburn allows. Auburn averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 54.2%.

Mya Petticord is averaging 12 points for the Tigers. Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 11.6 points.

