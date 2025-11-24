California Golden Bears and the No. 19 UCLA Bruins meet in San Francisco, California

UCLA Bruins (5-1) vs. California Golden Bears (5-1) San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on No.…

UCLA Bruins (5-1) vs. California Golden Bears (5-1)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on No. 19 UCLA in San Francisco, California.

The Golden Bears are 5-1 in non-conference play. Cal averages 85.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Bruins have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. UCLA ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Cal scores 85.2 points, 24.9 more per game than the 60.3 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is shooting 55.8% and averaging 18.8 points for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 14.8 points.

Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 11.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.