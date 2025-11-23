California Golden Bears and the Grand Canyon Antelopes play in Frisco, Texas

Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-4) vs. California Golden Bears (5-1) Frisco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Grand…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-4) vs. California Golden Bears (5-1)

Frisco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Grand Canyon at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Golden Bears are 5-1 in non-conference play. Cal scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Antelopes have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Grand Canyon has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal scores 68.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is shooting 34.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Bears. Aliyahna Morris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Chloe Mann is shooting 30.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Antelopes. Ale’Jah Douglas is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

