Caldwell scores 19, Arkansas State knocks off North Dakota State 85-80 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — TJ Caldwell had 19 points in Arkansas State’s 85-80 overtime victory against North Dakota State on…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — TJ Caldwell had 19 points in Arkansas State’s 85-80 overtime victory against North Dakota State on Friday.

Caldwell shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (5-3). Kyle Hayman added 15 points and grabbed three steals. Chudi Dioramma shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas led the Bison (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds and two steals. Noah Feddersen added 12 points for North Dakota State. Trevian Carson also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals. The loss snapped the Bison’s five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.