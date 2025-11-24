Caldwell leads Arkansas State against Jacksonville State after 20-point showing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Jacksonville State after TJ Caldwell scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 100-69 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Red Wolves are 1-0 in home games. Arkansas State is the Sun Belt leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 2.5.

Jacksonville State went 23-13 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Gamecocks averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 9.7 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.