Cal takes on Presbyterian following Bell’s 27-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) at California Golden Bears (3-1)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Presbyterian after Chris Bell scored 27 points in Cal’s 99-96 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Cal went 14-19 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 17.6 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

The Blue Hose are 1-2 on the road. Presbyterian averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

