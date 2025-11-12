Cal State Bakersfield wins 74-58 over Western Illinois

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — CJ Hardy had 18 points in Cal State Bakersfield’s 74-58 win against Western Illinois on Tuesday…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — CJ Hardy had 18 points in Cal State Bakersfield’s 74-58 win against Western Illinois on Tuesday night.

Hardy also had nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (2-1). Dailin Smith scored 13 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Ron Jessamy had 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Francis Okwuosah finished with 14 points and two steals for the Leathernecks (0-3). Isaiah Griffin added 10 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois. Tyran Cook also put up 10 points.

