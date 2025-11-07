Cal Poly visits Seattle U after Ward’s 26-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays Seattle…

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-0)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays Seattle U after Cayden Ward scored 26 points in Cal Poly’s 101-79 victory against the Pacific Lutheran Lutes.

Seattle U finished 9-5 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Redhawks averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

Cal Poly finished 5-13 on the road and 16-19 overall last season. The Mustangs averaged 7.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

