Cal Poly visits Colorado State after Jorgensen’s 25-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-1) at Colorado State Rams (2-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Cal Poly after Kyle Jorgensen scored 25 points in Colorado State’s 97-74 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

Colorado State went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 26-10 overall. The Rams allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Cal Poly went 16-19 overall a season ago while going 5-13 on the road. The Mustangs averaged 82.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.9 last season.

