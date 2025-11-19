Cal Poly visits Brown and Utah

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-3) at Utah Utes (5-0) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Cal…

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-3) at Utah Utes (5-0)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Cal Poly after Terrence Brown scored 27 points in Utah’s 85-77 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Utes have gone 5-0 in home games. Utah has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 1-3 in road games. Cal Poly has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah scores 86.6 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 85.4 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Utah has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 46.3% and averaging 24.4 points for the Utes. Seydou Traore is averaging 12.0 points.

Hamad Mousa is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.