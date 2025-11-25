Cal Poly Mustangs and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks meet in Flagstaff, Arizona

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) vs. Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) Flagstaff, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) vs. Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on Southeast Missouri State at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Mustangs are 3-4 in non-conference play. Cal Poly is seventh in the Big West with 13.6 assists per game led by Peter Bandelj averaging 3.5.

The Redhawks have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Cal Poly averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is shooting 42.2% and averaging 19.0 points for the Mustangs. Guzman Vasilic is averaging 7.9 points.

Luke Almodovar is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.4 points. Braxton Stacker is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.