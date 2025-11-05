Cal hosts Wright State following Camden’s 22-point game

Wright State Raiders (1-0) at California Golden Bears (1-0) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Wright…

Wright State Raiders (1-0) at California Golden Bears (1-0)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Wright State after John Camden scored 22 points in Cal’s 87-60 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Cal went 14-19 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Bears averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

Wright State went 3-12 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Raiders averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

