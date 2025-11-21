Cal faces Sacramento State after Camden’s 20-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (3-3) at California Golden Bears (4-1) Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears…

Sacramento State Hornets (3-3) at California Golden Bears (4-1)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -21.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Sacramento State after John Camden scored 20 points in Cal’s 67-57 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Golden Bears are 4-0 in home games. Cal is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 0-2 on the road. Sacramento State averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Cal makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Sacramento State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 62.5% from beyond the arc. Camden is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.0 points.

Prophet Johnson is averaging 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hornets. Jeremiah Cherry is averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.