Cal faces Harvard, seeks 4th straight win

Harvard Crimson (2-2) at California Golden Bears (3-1) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal comes into a…

Harvard Crimson (2-2) at California Golden Bears (3-1)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal comes into a matchup against Harvard as winners of three straight games.

Cal went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 25-9 overall. The Golden Bears averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 32.2 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

Harvard finished 13-3 in Ivy League games and 12-2 on the road last season. The Crimson averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 10.1 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.