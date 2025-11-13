Cal Baptist takes on San Jose State, looks for 4th straight victory

San Jose State Spartans (0-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-0) Riverside, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist…

San Jose State Spartans (0-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-0)

Riverside, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over San Jose State.

Cal Baptist finished 12-19 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Lancers averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

San Jose State finished 2-10 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Spartans averaged 65.3 points per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

