Cal Baptist takes on Oregon State following Muller’s 22-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) at Oregon State Beavers (3-4)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Oregon State after Jordan Muller scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 76-61 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Beavers have gone 3-0 at home. Oregon State ranks eighth in the WCC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Johan Munch averaging 1.4.

The Lancers have gone 1-0 away from home. Cal Baptist scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Oregon State scores 71.7 points, 9.7 more per game than the 62.0 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Josiah Lake is shooting 55.1% and averaging 12.4 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19 points and 3.6 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

