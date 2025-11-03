Cal Baptist opens season at home against UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders at Cal Baptist Lancers Riverside, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist begins the season…

UC Riverside Highlanders at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist begins the season at home against UC Riverside.

Cal Baptist went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 6-8 at home. The Lancers averaged 5.9 steals, 3.7 blocks and 15.9 turnovers per game last season.

UC Riverside went 7-11 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 16.8 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.