Cal Baptist Lancers start season at home against the UC Riverside Highlanders

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:49 AM

UC Riverside Highlanders at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist starts the season at home against UC Riverside.

Cal Baptist went 12-19 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Lancers gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

UC Riverside went 7-11 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 58.3 points per game last season, 23.9 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

