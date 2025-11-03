Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cal Baptist Lancers open…

Cal Baptist Lancers open season at home against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts South Carolina Upstate in the season opener.

Cal Baptist went 11-5 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Lancers averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

South Carolina Upstate went 2-15 in Big South play and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up