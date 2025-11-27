Cal Baptist hosts UCSB after Borter’s 22-point game

UCSB Gauchos (4-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) Riverside, California; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Cal Baptist…

UCSB Gauchos (4-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0)

Riverside, California; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Cal Baptist after Zoe Borter scored 22 points in UCSB’s 75-60 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lancers are 3-0 on their home court. Cal Baptist averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Gauchos are 2-1 in road games. UCSB has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Baptist scores 72.2 points, 10.2 more per game than the 62.0 UCSB gives up. UCSB scores 18.0 more points per game (73.2) than Cal Baptist allows to opponents (55.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Olsen is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Chance Bucher is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Olivia Bradley is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Gauchos. Borter is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

