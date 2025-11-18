Cal Baptist hosts UC Riverside following Worthy’s 20-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-0) Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11.5;…

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (3-0)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on Cal Baptist after Marqui Worthy scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 76-74 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

Cal Baptist went 17-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Lancers averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

UC Riverside went 21-13 overall last season while going 7-11 on the road. The Highlanders gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

