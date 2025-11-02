Cal Baptist hosts South Carolina Upstate for season opener

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Cal Baptist Lancers Riverside, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist starts the…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist starts the season at home against South Carolina Upstate.

Cal Baptist finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Lancers averaged 11.7 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 2-14 on the road and 6-26 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.6% from behind the arc last season.

