Cal Baptist hosts Sacramento State in cross-conference game

Sacramento State Hornets (5-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1) Riverside, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces…

Sacramento State Hornets (5-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Cal Baptist for a non-conference matchup.

The Lancers are 3-1 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hornets are 2-1 on the road. Sacramento State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Baptist averages 68.3 points, 11.5 more per game than the 56.8 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 33.1% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Olsen is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lancers. Chance Bucher is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Rubi Gray is averaging 14.1 points for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 13.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.