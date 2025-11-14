Cain, Wilkinson push Georgia past Georgia Tech in 92–87 rivalry win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Blue Cain scored 18 points and Jeremiah Wilkinson added 18 off the bench, as Georgia held…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Blue Cain scored 18 points and Jeremiah Wilkinson added 18 off the bench, as Georgia held off Georgia Tech 92–87 on Friday night.

Cain went 6 of 7 at the line and hit two 3s for the Bulldogs (4–0). Wilkinson provided the spark, shooting 5 of 11 and adding three steals. Jordan Ross scored 14 points with three assists, while Somtochukwu Cyril posted 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Tech (3–1) leaned on its wings to stay within striking distance. Kam Craft buried five 3s and scored 17 points, and Jaeden Mustaf added 15 with six assists. Lamar Washington came off the bench for 16 points, five boards and two steals.

Georgia entered halftime down 45–44 but flipped the game with a 14–2 run sparked by Cyril’s dunk and Wilkinson’s defense creating turnovers. The Bulldogs stretched the lead to 80–69 before Tech surged back.

Craft’s fifth 3 and a Washington layup made it 86–84 with two minutes left, but Ross drove for a key bucket, Wilkinson hit two free throws and Cain added another in the final seconds to keep the Jackets at arm’s length.

Georgia won the glass 49–43 and outscored Tech 32–17 at the foul line.

