Cain and Wilkinson score 15 points each in Georgia’s 104-59 win over Bellarmine

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Blue Cain and Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 15 points each and Georgia defeated Bellarmine 104-59 in a season opener on Monday night.

An 18-0 run early in the second half set the tone and Georgia went on to score 55 points after halftime. Freshman Jake Wilkins scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

The Bulldogs held Bellarmine to seven points in one 9 1/2-minute stretch of the first half and turned a five-point lead into a 43-22 advantage. Georgia led 49-29 at halftime. Wilkinson, a transfer from Cal, scored 12 points in the first half.

Jack Karasinski led Bellarmine with 23 points and eight rebounds. No teammate had more than nine points or three rebounds.

Georgia shot 54% and made 19 of 21 free throws. Bellarmine shot 40% and made 5 of 6 free throws.

Georgia’s roster features five transfers and two four-star recruits in Wilkins and Kareem Stagg.

This was Doug Davenport first game as coach of the Knights.

