Cahalan leads Holy Cross against UMass after 25-point showing

UMass Minutewomen (5-0) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-3) Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces UMass…

UMass Minutewomen (5-0) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-3)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces UMass after Meg Cahalan scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 73-59 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Crusaders are 1-0 in home games. Holy Cross is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Minutewomen are 1-0 on the road. UMass is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Holy Cross’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UMass allows. UMass’ 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cahalan is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Crusaders. Simone Foreman is averaging 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Yahmani McKayle is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.