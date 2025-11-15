Cahalan leads Holy Cross against Marist after 23-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-1) at Marist Red Foxes (0-3) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross…

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-1) at Marist Red Foxes (0-3)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Marist after Meg Cahalan scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 65-64 win over the Brown Bears.

Marist went 8-5 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Red Foxes averaged 13.1 assists per game on 20.5 made field goals last season.

Holy Cross finished 12-8 in Patriot play and 11-7 on the road a season ago. The Crusaders allowed opponents to score 57.4 points per game and shot 38.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

