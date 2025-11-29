Cady’s 22 lead North Florida past Trinity Baptist 111-67

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trey Cady had 22 points in North Florida’s 111-67 victory against Trinity Baptist on Saturday. Cady…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trey Cady had 22 points in North Florida’s 111-67 victory against Trinity Baptist on Saturday.

Cady shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Ospreys (2-5). Dalton Gayman scored 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds. Kent Jackson went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Diego Fernandez, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jayden Little added 10 points for Trinity Baptist. Maximus Fuentes also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

