Cade Tyson scores 30, Medved gets win in Minnesota debut, 87-60 over Gardner-Webb

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newcomers Cade Tyson scored 30 points and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had a double-double, giving new coach Niko Medved a victory in his Minnesota debut, 87-60 over Gardner-Webb on Monday night.

Tyson, who started his career at Belmont and played at North Carolina last season, was 8 of 12 shooting, his four misses coming in eight 3-point attempts, and went 10 of 12 from the foul line, to surpass 1,000 points for his career.

Crocker-Johnson, who followed Medved from Colorado State, had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Langston Reynolds added 14 points off the bench on 6 of 8 shooting as the Golden Gophers shot 54.5%.

Three reserves scored in double figures for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, led by Julius Clark with 13. Spence Sims and Jacob Hudson both had 12.

Tyson had 17 points and Crocker-Johnson had a double-double as the Gophers raced to a 53-20 lead at the half. Minnesota shot 62.5% and Gardner-Webb shot 23%.

